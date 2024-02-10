Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $66,378.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $66,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,649.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $66,970.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $37,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mossytree Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $36,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $39,050.00.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. The business had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Recommended Stories

