Valence8 US LP Boosts Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Valence8 US LP lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,047 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valence8 US LP owned approximately 0.45% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COPX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $42.44.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

