Valence8 US LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Valence8 US LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.9% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 447,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

