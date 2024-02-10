Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48.

GATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

