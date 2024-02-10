Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after buying an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after buying an additional 452,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after buying an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.92 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

