Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $419.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.37. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

