Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 2,981,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

