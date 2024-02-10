Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after buying an additional 1,830,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

