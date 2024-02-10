Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Betterment LLC owned about 4.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,045,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.63. 8,825,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,395. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

