Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

