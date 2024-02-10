Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $337.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.17. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

