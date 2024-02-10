Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,109. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

