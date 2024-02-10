Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.27. 67,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,400. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

