Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. The stock had a trading volume of 119,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,518. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

