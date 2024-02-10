Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

