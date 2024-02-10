Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

