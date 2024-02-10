Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

