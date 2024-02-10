Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

