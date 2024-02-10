Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

