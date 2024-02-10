Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $67.92 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

