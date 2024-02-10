Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.36.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

