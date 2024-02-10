Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
