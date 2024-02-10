Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of IVOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 14,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

