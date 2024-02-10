Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

