Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lessened by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

