Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $104,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

