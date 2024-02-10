Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.40. 2,089,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.