Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by High Pines Wealth Management LLC

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.40. 2,089,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
