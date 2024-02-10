Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 284.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.40. 2,089,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,476. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $152.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.