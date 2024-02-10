Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 7,070 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

