Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 1,130,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,262. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

