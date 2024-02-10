Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 46,967 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 7,661,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

