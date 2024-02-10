Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

