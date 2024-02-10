Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 4,243,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,551. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $143.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

