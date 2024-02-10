Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,052 shares of company stock worth $13,027,822 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

