Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $50.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRNS. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,216,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,052 shares of company stock worth $13,027,822. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

