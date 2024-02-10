Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.98% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,117,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on APAM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 82.28%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

