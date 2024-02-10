Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 324 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.91 and its 200 day moving average is $437.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

View Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.