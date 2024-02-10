Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 432 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $107,777,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $93,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,938,000 after buying an additional 786,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,389,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,097,379,000 after purchasing an additional 771,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $136.71 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

