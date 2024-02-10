Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Onsemi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.