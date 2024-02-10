Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 239,345 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,345 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.08 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.