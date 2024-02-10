Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Veracyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

