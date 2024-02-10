Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Verastem Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $334.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Verastem has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

