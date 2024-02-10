Verditek (LON:VDTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3606315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £471,452.50, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

