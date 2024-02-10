Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $9,646.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00518699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00251554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00162645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,697,172 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

