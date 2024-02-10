Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $540.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $412.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.25 and its 200 day moving average is $374.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

