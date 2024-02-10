Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Victory Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

VCTR stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after buying an additional 185,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 135,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

