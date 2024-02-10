VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UCRD opened at $20.93 on Friday. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.46% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

