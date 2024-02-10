VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CIL opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

