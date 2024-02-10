VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 13th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO opened at $61.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a market cap of $475.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.