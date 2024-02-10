VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.